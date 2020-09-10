DANUTA RIDDING

RIDDING, DANUTA (nee STASZKIEWICZ) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Danuta on August 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered by her loving husband Keith, her children Joshua (Becky) and Jessica (Cameron), and grandson Liam. The youngest of four siblings (Andrew, Josh, Hanusia), Danuta was incredibly generous, kind, and loving. "Until we meet again". A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6-7 and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Dixon Garland, by reservation only. Please contact the family to reserve your space. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory can be made the Alzheimer's Society of Canada (Alzheimer.ca
) or Parkinson Canada (parkinson.ca
). Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com