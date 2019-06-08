Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAPHNE ALICE TERRY. View Sign Obituary

TERRY, DAPHNE ALICE September 6, 1928 – June 4, 2019 Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, executive secretary, Daphne Alice Cook grew up in Dagenham, England. She was 2 when mother Alice passed away, leaving father Christopher and brother Cyril. She attended commercial school and became a skilled secretary. In 1948, she fell in love with handsome Ronald Arthur Terry. They married in '49 and three years later, produced their 1st son, Christopher Ronald, then 2nd son Phillip John, daughter Lynne Vivian and after moving to Canada, youngest son, David Michael. The couple were inspired to leave the stress of post-war UK and relocate to Toronto in 1961. Daphne's secretarial skills soon got the attention of the TD Bank where she eventually served the top brass at TD head office including VP's Pat Noonan and Charles Baillie. Her husband worked his way up at Standard Modern. Standard were recruiting tradesmen from the UK, so Daphne and Ron sponsored them. The Brits all helped each other out. Their house in Thornhill was a hub of Englishness, with its pub style bar in the basement hosting dance parties. Retirement came in '94, with grown children, spouses (Debi, Darlene, Roberto, Debby, Lauri and Melina) and beloved grandchildren (Kevin, Lindsay, Alyssa, Emily, Bradley, Britney, and Tosh). Ron passed away in 2012 leaving a giant gap. Part of that gap was filled by the arrival of three great-grandchildren (Jackson, Harper and Brady). After a battle with congestive heart failure, Daphne died peacefully on June 4, 2019. Daphne is deeply missed by all her family and friends. With her abundance of love and warm heart, she was a pioneer in many ways, a model of femininity and strength, who raised four children while working full time, who with her Ronnie, lived life to the fullest. Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019

