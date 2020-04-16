DAPHNE ELIZABETH BHALLA
BHALLA, DAPHNE ELIZABETH Daphne passed away on April 13, 2020 at home in Burlington after a short illness. Daphne was predeceased by her loving husband Dr. S.K. Bhalla. She will be greatly missed by her son Christopher, daughter-in-law Christina, and cherished grandchildren Katie and Christian. She will also be missed by her daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Bryan, and beloved grandchild Sawyer. Cremation has taken place. An interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date. A memorial service will be held once circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The War Amps charity.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.
