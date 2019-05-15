EWING, Daphne Margaret Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at North York General Hospital on May 13, 2019, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Brian and her daughter Linda. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Raymond, her grandchildren Lee-Anne (Marcus), Janelle, Bryce and Dylan, her great-grandchildren Abigail and Emma and by her many friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, south of Steeles at Goulding), on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society or Hill House Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 15, 2019