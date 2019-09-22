Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAPHNE SHANDLY. View Sign Obituary

SHANDLY, DAPHNE With a great sense of loss and tears of joy, we say bon voyage to our dear friend Daphne Shandly. Daphne was a forever curious and mischievous young girl in the body of an octogenarian: an accomplished educator, world traveler, theatre-loving, God-worshipping, sudoku-solving, adventure-seeking, fashion-forward self-taught artist each and every day for all of her 87 glorious years. Daphne is survived by her nephews Peter Shandly (Denise) and Colin Shandly (Helen); great-nieces and nephews Danielle, Rebecca, Sophie, Joseph, Samuel, Daniel and Joshua; cousin John Newman (Penny); and second-cousins Jenny, Keith and Lorna. Sincere gratitude to Daphne's amazing caregiver Juddie Tembo and to the wonderful Palliative Care staff at Sunnybrook Hospital. Daphne, you were our real-life wonder woman and one of the most gentle and compassionate persons we've ever known. Your flock of lifelong friends and relatives send our collective Thank You for all you did for each of us every step of the way. Ta-ta, Mum. We will love and miss you always. God bless. A service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 630 Spadina Ave. (at Harbord), on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to "The Palliative Care Unit," in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 416-480-4483, will be greatly appreciated.

