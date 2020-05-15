Darko Theodore MEDVED
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDVED, Darko Theodore May 16, 1944 (Podkum, Slovenia) - May 11, 2020 (Toronto, Canada) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Darko on Monday, May 11th, at home, seemingly spared of suffering. He will be remembered as a committed husband, dedicated father, and wonderful relative, friend, and colleague. Pops was persistence personified. He demonstrated meticulousness at every turn. He was extraordinarily optimistic, unwaveringly supportive, social, thoughtful, and thoroughly engaging. He had a humongous heart, an unwavering sense of humour, and an incredibly strong work ethic. Darko is survived by his wife Maria (nee Kroselj), sons, Michael and Christian, and grandson Noah. Darko will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues. A service will take place for invited guests at Assumption Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 16th, and a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam are kindly requested to the Slovenian Linden Foundation for the long-term care home and retirement residence known as Dom Lipa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved