MEDVED, Darko Theodore May 16, 1944 (Podkum, Slovenia) - May 11, 2020 (Toronto, Canada) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of Darko on Monday, May 11th, at home, seemingly spared of suffering. He will be remembered as a committed husband, dedicated father, and wonderful relative, friend, and colleague. Pops was persistence personified. He demonstrated meticulousness at every turn. He was extraordinarily optimistic, unwaveringly supportive, social, thoughtful, and thoroughly engaging. He had a humongous heart, an unwavering sense of humour, and an incredibly strong work ethic. Darko is survived by his wife Maria (nee Kroselj), sons, Michael and Christian, and grandson Noah. Darko will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues. A service will take place for invited guests at Assumption Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, May 16th, and a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam are kindly requested to the Slovenian Linden Foundation for the long-term care home and retirement residence known as Dom Lipa.



