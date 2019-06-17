ANNETT, DARLENE Darlene (called "Dar" by many) passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born April 1, 1946 in Collingwood, Simcoe Co., Ontario with the maiden name of Webb. Darlene was predeceased by her beloved husband David. She was an extremely loving and sacrificial mother to Chad. She is adored by her brothers Ken Webb (husband of Pattie Jean) and Paul Webb (husband of Nancy). As requested by the deceased, there will be no funeral or visitation, however all friends are welcome at the interment at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. The gardens are located in Ajax, Ontario.

