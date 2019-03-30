Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Elizabeth Kate JONES. View Sign

JONES, Darlene Elizabeth Kate (nee RIMES) July 8, 1951 - March 27, 2019 On March 27, 2019, the world lost a shining light after a courageous six-month battle with brain cancer. Kate, who was known as Darlene for the first 49 years of her life, lived her entire life with passion as wife, mother, grandmother, author, trainer and yogi. Kate is survived by her husband Wayne; her daughters Becky and Laural (Michael); her grandchildren Kyla Hewis, Matthew Adams, Paige Hewis and Chloe Adams; family members Del Rimes; Barry and Bonnie Jones, Nancy and Brian Bluett and her nieces and nephews. Please join us at a Celebration of Kate's Life on Saturday, April 27th at Centennial Baptist Church, 11 Kennedy Rd., Grimsby, Ontario. A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Coffee and conversation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada:

