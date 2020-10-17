1/1
DARREL ANTHONY OUTSCHOORN
OUTSCHOORN, DARREL ANTHONY Died peacefully in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 62. Darrel is survived by his daughter Jennifer, his mother, Bridget, his sisters Shirlene (Paul) and Linda, his brothers David (Vivian) and Len (Barbara) and each of their respective families. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Outschoorn. Darrel was born on February 12, 1958 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Bridget and Joseph Outschoorn. He graduated from Oakwood Collegiate in Toronto, where he excelled as a star basketball player. Darrel worked as an IT Specialist with Revenue Canada in Ottawa. Darrel was known to be a gentle soul. He embraced the ideals of living each day fully for his daughter. A funeral is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Les Jardins du Souvenir, Gatineau, Quebec. Funeral is limited in capacity due to COVID-19. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
