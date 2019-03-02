Darrel WARCOP

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel WARCOP.

WARCOP, Darrel It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Darrel at Ian Anderson House, Oakville on Wednesday, February 27, 2019; with family by his side. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving step-father of Sarah and Amethyst. Cherished brother of Vince, Dorothy (John), John (Margie), Blair (Joan) Brian (Jackie) and Deborah. Predeceased by step-son Sean, siblings Jackie and Gary at infancy and sisters-in-law Rita and Lorraine. Longtime and dear friend to Corinne. Darrel will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), for a Memorial Visitation on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. with prayers at 5 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Funeral Home
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.