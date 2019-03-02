WARCOP, Darrel It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Darrel at Ian Anderson House, Oakville on Wednesday, February 27, 2019; with family by his side. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving step-father of Sarah and Amethyst. Cherished brother of Vince, Dorothy (John), John (Margie), Blair (Joan) Brian (Jackie) and Deborah. Predeceased by step-son Sean, siblings Jackie and Gary at infancy and sisters-in-law Rita and Lorraine. Longtime and dear friend to Corinne. Darrel will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), for a Memorial Visitation on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. with prayers at 5 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Ian Anderson House. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
