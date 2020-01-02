|
|
SEWELL U.E., DARRELL PERCY A resident of Peterborough, Ontario, died at Hospice Peterborough on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Toronto on March 10, 1933, son of the late Percy Odbur Sewell and Lillian Webb, both of New Brunswick. Predeceased by wife Noreen Kathleen Emo. Survived by wife Eleanor (Murray), three sons, Marc, Robert and Donald (Tracy) and his sister Audrey Sewell, as well as four grandchildren, Laura, Emily, Matthew and Meghan. Darrell was a 35-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, a life member of the United Empire Loyalist Association of Canada, a member of the United Church of Canada. He enjoyed travelling and all sports, particularly lawn bowling and curling. He was a dedicated father and husband and was the family genealogist. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Reception at DUFFUS FUNERAL HOME, 431 George Street South, Peterborough, from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with Tributes at 2 p.m. If desired memorial donations made to Hospice Peterborough or the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at duffusfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020