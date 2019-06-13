SHEP, DARRIN IVAN Passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home in Caledon, surrounded by his loved ones. Darrin, the beloved son of David Shep and Nadia Vlacich. He will be dearly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and all who knew and loved him. Darrin was always positive and optimistic, never complaining or giving into his life challenges. Happy in his own space, Darrin always thought there were others worse off than he was. He brought immense joy to the people he touched. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Jones Funeral Home. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada are greatly appreciated by Darrin's family. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

