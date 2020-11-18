VOHRA, B.Ed, MA, DARSHAN Mr. Darshan Vohra, B.Ed, MA, was born in India and immigrated to Canada in 1967 to become a Principal of a school near Woodstock, Ontario. Darshan was a passionate teacher who devoted his life to helping educate the next generations. He went out of his way to work with special needs children for more than 40 years, helping improve their quality of learning and life. He also strongly believed in the community helping each other, so much so that he spent over 40 years serving in the Lions Club International, including being in service as a District Governor. Darshan was a proud Canadian citizen who cherished family and helped his extended family recover and prosper. After the 1947 partition of India. His Indian roots and heritage, as well as a deep respect for all religions, guided his positive spirit. He was a loving and devoted husband to Kailash, father of three children, Neel, Rani and Dev, grandfather to 10 children as well as a cherished brother and uncle to so many that he deeply cared for. Darshan was 82 years old when he passed away peacefully while sleeping on Monday, November 16, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and thousands of students he has taught and inspired. Please share your online condolences to the family at this link: https://lotusfuneralandcremation.com/tribute/details/1373/Darshan-Vohra/condolences.html#content-start