REID, Dave Arlington It is with great sadness that the family of Dave A. Reid announces his passing after a sudden illness, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Dave passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Bobby, his sons, Graham and Scott, sisters, Valerie Jones, Beverley Marshall, Judith Yasin and their families. Dave was President and CEO of Equinox Financial Group, who, after early retirement, commenced his battle with Parkinson's disease. Dave was loved, admired and respected by his friends, family and colleagues. He will be remembered for his kind, generous spirit, positive attitude, strength and friendly smile. He was a visionary, mentor and friend. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Saturday, January 18th, from 2 to 3 p.m. Memorial Service in the chapel at 3 p.m., with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. If you wish, donations, in Dave's memory, may be made to the Movement Disorder Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital or St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020