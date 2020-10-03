BRETT, DAVE In loving memory of Dave Brett ("Bear" / "Bugsy") who left us suddenly and unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 in Aldergrove, B.C. He was the most loving, kind and positive person who enhanced the lives of everyone he knew. Always up for a good time whether riding his motorcycle, bungee jumping, fire walking or visiting friends and family. Everyone who knew Dave has been left with a lasting and heartfelt impression that will never be forgotten. He loved with all his heart his partner and soulmate, Diane, and her family, as well as his own family. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Pat Mulligan and Cathy Brett; his brothers Don (Bridgette), Doug, and Bob (Jane); his nieces and nephews; and his many cousins. Dave was so dedicated to keeping in touch with his many friends from elementary and high school (Richview Collegiate). There are too many friends to name, but you all know that he greatly valued his relationships with you. He was committed to all the people in his life, whether it was helping a friend to beat a debilitating disease with his positive and good-natured humour, lending a helping hand without being asked, or checking in with friends to wish them a good day. Dave built up everyone's self-esteem by praising them for any accomplishments no matter how big or small and making everyone feel important. Dave will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to a charity you are passionate about in Dave's memory.



