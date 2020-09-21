DAVE GALLOWAY

GALLOWAY, DAVE Passed away unexpectedly at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Alison Hepburn for 21 years. Much loved son of Betty Galloway. Dearly loved dad of Emma (Matt) Brejak, Katie Galloway, Megan (Tro) Zetlian and Dave Seymour. Cherished GP of Talisker, Clementine, Miles, Jonathan and Penelope. Loving brother of Lorie (Lambert) Wybenga and Dan (Wendy) Galloway. Brother-in-law of Suzanne (Don) Hepburn. Dave will be remembered by his students and colleagues at Lawrence Park Collegiate Institute. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dave's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON. In memory of Dave, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com