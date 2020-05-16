ANTHONY, DAVID A. September 27, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his 77th year, and after bravely undergoing a double lung transplant in October, 2019, David was called to take his place in the Heavenly Kingdom. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Nicolina (neé Santaguida), daughters, Leanne Bailey (Michael), Andrea Anthony and Alexia Partington (Jonathan). David's legacy will live on in the hearts of his 7 grandchildren who gave him immense joy: Owyn, Gareth, Duncan, Holden, Maynard, Scout and Frankie. David's warmth, fun-loving humour and enormous heart will forever be cherished by his family members and friends, and especially by his many nieces and nephews, to whom he was lovingly known as "Uncle Dave". A Memorial Mass for David will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Parish in Markham, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto General Hospital Lung Transplant Program would be greatly appreciated. Heartfelt appreciation to the amazing doctors, nurses and transplant team who cared for David so exceptionally and with such dedication and compassion. Your work for transplant is world-class, and the Anthony Family is honoured to have been part of its life-changing work. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.