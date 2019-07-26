FENWICK, DAVID ALAN December 19, 1930 - July 23, 2019 Of Toronto, born to Alan Raymond and Grace (nee Langmuir) Fenwick. Graduated from UTS (1949), University of Toronto Engineering, BASc (1953). Survived by his beloved wife, Jean (nee Moore); daughters Sue (James) and Cindy (Ted); granddaughters Janet (Rae), Allison (Matthew), Laura (Patrick) and Vicky (Tyler); by his precious great-grandson, Auden; and by his brother, Jim (Susan); nephew, Greg; and niece, Julie. Our father was kind, generous, pragmatic, sarcastic, whip-smart and loved nothing better than being with his family and friends, a good party and spending summers with Jean, at their island on Muldrew Lake, where they have created a lasting community of cottagers. Our family is deeply grateful for the fine medical care Dave has received from his LHIN/SRT team, Drs. Roy and Weiss and numerous people at St. Joseph's Hospital. Our thanks, also, to the many kind people at the Grenadier, where Dad has lived since 2016. At his request, a celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date. Well, to be truthful, he requested a party.

