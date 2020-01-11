|
|
JULIEN, Reverend David Alan October 8, 1950 - January 3, 2020 An extraordinary and wonderful man. Treasured husband of Lynnell (née Fennema) and cherished father to Hanna (James), Gwendolyn (Joe) and Brianna (Matt). Well-loved, fun-loving grandpa to Aidan, Michaela, Liam, Ariel, Ahalya, Finn, Nathan, Benjamin, Peter and Elizabeth. David is irreplaceable and will be profoundly and deeply missed. We will love you forever. Memorial visitation will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican, 19 Don Ridge Dr., Toronto, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-5 and 6:30-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations in David's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Covenant House Toronto, or the David Busby Centre Barrie. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020