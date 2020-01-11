Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David JULIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend David Alan JULIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend David Alan JULIEN Obituary
JULIEN, Reverend David Alan October 8, 1950 - January 3, 2020 An extraordinary and wonderful man. Treasured husband of Lynnell (née Fennema) and cherished father to Hanna (James), Gwendolyn (Joe) and Brianna (Matt). Well-loved, fun-loving grandpa to Aidan, Michaela, Liam, Ariel, Ahalya, Finn, Nathan, Benjamin, Peter and Elizabeth. David is irreplaceable and will be profoundly and deeply missed. We will love you forever. Memorial visitation will be held at St. John's York Mills Anglican, 19 Don Ridge Dr., Toronto, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-5 and 6:30-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. For those who wish, donations in David's memory, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Covenant House Toronto, or the David Busby Centre Barrie. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -