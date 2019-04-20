BARON, David Albert Family is saddened to announce that David passed away in Hamilton on April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. David was a dynamic, strong person who loved his wife, children, family and pets intensely. David will be forever missed by his wife, Billiejoan, his children Ryan, Nicole, Natalie and Lucy (Elizabeth), his granddaughter, Alyna and his dog, Karma. David's brothers and sisters Frank, Paul (Joni), John (Carrie), Tim (Tamara), Paulette and Mary (Norman) will hold his memory in their hearts forever. David will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. In honour of David, please consider a donation to the SickKids Foundation (https://www.sickkidsfoundation.com) or the SPCA Hamilton Burlington (https://hbspca.com). Condolences may be forwarded through www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019