BEHAN, DAVID ALLAN Retired from the Ministry of Education Passed away peacefully, in his 91st year, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. David was born in Pembroke, Ontario, April 12, 1928, to William and Clarinda (nee Regimbal) Behan. David was the much-loved youngest brother to the late Bill, Bob and Edward and is survived by brother John Behan. He was a loving uncle to nine nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to share their memories of David with his family during visitation at the MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 296 Isabella Street, Pembroke, on Monday, January 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Columbkille's Cathedral, Pembroke. Interment St. Columba's Cemetery. David's nephew, Bob Behan and niece, Patricia Gaskin would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Varga, Dr. Shaw and the caring nursing staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. In memory of David, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, would be appreciated. Condolences, tributes, donations www.murphyfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020