LAMB, DAVID ANSELL Passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. David Lamb of Bobcaygeon, in his 66th year. David will be remembered by many for his great love of Rock music. David enjoyed "blasting the tunes" out on the deck and on his country drives. David was a master navigator and was the first person everyone called for help with directions. He enjoyed all sports; never missing a hockey game or formula one race. He is loved and missed by his wife of 45 years Linda (nee Watson). Also missed by his children Tonya Lamb (Derek Nickerson) of Courtice and Matthew Lamb (Ada Hirbod) of Calgary and the late Samantha Lamb. Survived by sister-in-law Diane Haylock (Dave) of Fenelon Falls and his niece Lisa Haylock (Murray Martin). Loved and missed by Joe and Doris Thompson. David "Lamby" will be remembered and missed by his many friends. David will also be fondly remembered by his furry friends. Mister, his hockey watching companion and Jinx, his loyal buddy to the end. David was predeceased by his parents William and Elaine Lamb. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In memory of David, donations may be made to Ross Memorial Hospital or Durham Region Cancer Center. Donations may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family wish to extend a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses involved in David's care. A special thank you to Dr. Katharine Shim and Dr. Richard Doran.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020