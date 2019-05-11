Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ANTHONY HUGHES. View Sign Obituary

HUGHES, DAVID ANTHONY 1939 - 2019 Passed away on May 5, 2019, at Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 79 years. For the last 17 years, David was the loving partner of Marion Thirsk of Waterloo. Dear father of Simon Nicholas (Helen) of England, Fiona Margaret Green (Paul) of England and Amanda Jane Orr (Shawn) of Dundalk. Bonus Dad to Warren Thirsk (Tanya Durrant) of Edmonton, Bryan Thirsk (Carla Di Nucci) of England and Robin Cunningham (Martin) of Marietta, GA. Loving grandfather of Josh and Jess Hughes, Amy and Nick Wootten and Emma Orr. Bonus granddad to Natalie and Duncan Thirsk and Kaelyn Cunningham. Sadly missed by sister Christine Graham (Peter) of England and brothers Rodney and Nigel (Vicki) Hughes, also of England. Dear uncle of Mark Graham (Debbie), Tony Graham (Jenn), Lynn Ward (Gregan), Alexandra Hyde (Andrew) and Katie Hughes. David will also be remembered by great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Percy and Stella Hughes. David came to Canada in November 1966, on a two-year contract with Deloitte but remained to work as a CA/CPA for over 50 years. He had a fine tenor voice and sang in the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir until 2001. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes – Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N., Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, The Reverend Canon Christopher Pratt officiating. Cremation has taken place. Reception will be held following the service in the Wellington Room of the funeral home. Donations to Hamilton General Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences online at

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

Return to Obituary