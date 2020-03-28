|
KEENLEYSIDE, DAVID ANTHONY David Keenleyside passed away peacefully at Bethell Hospice, Toronto, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Dave was born in Toronto August 27, 1935. He was a loving uncle to Wendy Keenleyside (Brad Borghese), David, and Tom (Anneke), and also Anne Keenleyside. Predeceased by nephew David Keenleyside in 2017, as well as his brothers John (2017) and Hub (2010). Dave graduated from the University of Toronto Engineering program in 1958. David's specialty was HVAC systems for large commercial buildings. He was a partner in Toronto engineering firm Tamblyn & Mitchell, where the firm did the mechanical engineering for many of the bank towers in Toronto, Skydome (now Rogers Center), Square One, Canary Wharf (UK), and various towers in New York. Dave retired at age 55 and pursued his lifelong passions of skiing, curling, golf, and vintage racing of his 1959 Lotus Formula Junior and Elva Mk IV across North America. Dave was also a dog person, and loved his three Yellow Labs Opal, Cindy, and Teddy. While sad his journey was ending when the news arrived, he commented "Well, it was a good life". An accomplished person, he loved life, and valued family above all. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020