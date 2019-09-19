Guest Book View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St. Clair Avenue West Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

LESLIE, DAVID ARTHUR 1943 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of David Leslie announce his passing at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by family. David has been reunited with the love of his life, Susan Marie Leslie (née Ward). Loving father of Daniel and Janey, and Roger and Carolyn. Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Victoria, Ava, and Olivia. Loving brother of Margaret Falkenhagen (Dale) and Roger A. Leslie. He is remembered fondly by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Most recently, he will be remembered for his unlikely, but deeply special relationship with the family canine, Fletcher D. Leslie. David was predeceased by his mother Donalda Leslie, his father Francis ("Frank") Leslie, and baby daughter Jennifer. Born in Ironwood, Michigan, David was very proud of his long career starting with Clarkson Gordon and culminating as Chairman and CEO of Ernst & Young LLP in Canada. Known for supporting many of the communities he lived in, he was particularly very proud of his time and involvement with the Board of Directors of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where he served as Chairman from 2007-2014. David's family is deeply grateful to the nurses, doctors, and the rest of the Sunnybrook team for the exceptional care he has received over the past number of weeks. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, September 22nd from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Susan Leslie Neuro-Endocrine Cancer Fund at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Friends and family can make their donation via Sunnybrook Foundation by phone (416-480-4483), web



LESLIE, DAVID ARTHUR 1943 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of David Leslie announce his passing at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by family. David has been reunited with the love of his life, Susan Marie Leslie (née Ward). Loving father of Daniel and Janey, and Roger and Carolyn. Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Victoria, Ava, and Olivia. Loving brother of Margaret Falkenhagen (Dale) and Roger A. Leslie. He is remembered fondly by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Most recently, he will be remembered for his unlikely, but deeply special relationship with the family canine, Fletcher D. Leslie. David was predeceased by his mother Donalda Leslie, his father Francis ("Frank") Leslie, and baby daughter Jennifer. Born in Ironwood, Michigan, David was very proud of his long career starting with Clarkson Gordon and culminating as Chairman and CEO of Ernst & Young LLP in Canada. Known for supporting many of the communities he lived in, he was particularly very proud of his time and involvement with the Board of Directors of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where he served as Chairman from 2007-2014. David's family is deeply grateful to the nurses, doctors, and the rest of the Sunnybrook team for the exceptional care he has received over the past number of weeks. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Sunday, September 22nd from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto on Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Susan Leslie Neuro-Endocrine Cancer Fund at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Friends and family can make their donation via Sunnybrook Foundation by phone (416-480-4483), web https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute or by mail, c/o Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, KGW-01, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close