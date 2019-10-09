NAGATA, DAVID ATSUSHI July 16, 1931 - October 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Survived by his brother Michael; sisters, Elizabeth and Ruth Cezar; his wonderful nieces, Christine and Diana; nephews, Hiroshi, Richard and Seiji; dear grandnieces Katrina and Zoe; and grandnephews, Alexander, Nicholas and Raiden. Worked for the Japanese Consulate in Toronto. David always saw the best in people. At David's request, a private family service and cremation will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019