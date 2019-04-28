Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID (BRAINE) (ALFRED) WOODS. View Sign Obituary

WOODS, (ALFRED) DAVID (BRAINE) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of (Alfred) David (Braine) Woods on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, aged 86. Loving husband of Doreen (nee McFatridge), devoted father to Brian (Asma), Elizabeth (deceased) and Nicola (Richard), grandchildren Jessica, Matthew and Adam and great-grandchild Tiannah. Survived by siblings Jeannie (Keith) and Clare and many nieces and nephews. David was born on July 16, 1932 in St. John's, Newfoundland, to Sidney John Stewart and Winnifred Margaret Louise (Braine). After obtaining his doctorate from the University of Toronto in 1957, David embarked on a highly successful career as a physicist with Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. He was internationally recognized as a leader in condensed-matter physics, working with research teams in the UK, France and around the world. He authored or co-authored over 90 scientific publications and was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1982. David loved music, literature, history, travel, tennis, badminton and all things scientific. He took great pride in his Newfoundland roots and eagerly researched his family's long history in the area. David was generous, loving, kind, smart and wise. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of David's life will take place at a later date.

