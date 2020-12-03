1/1
DAVID BRIAN MARZETTI
MARZETTI, DAVID BRIAN It is with profound sadness that the family of David Brian Marzetti announce his sudden passing at Markham-Stouffville Hospital, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 65. Dave will be forever remembered by his wife, Hilary, of 43 years. He will be deeply missed by his children, Adrian and Larissa, his grand-pup, Bailey, and his brother, Richard (Silvia). He was predeceased by his parents, Elio and Assunta Marzetti, and his sister, Pamela. Dave will also be fondly remembered by his extended family, co-workers and friends. Born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, to Elio and Assunta Marzetti, Dave developed a passion for electronics and cars, and loved exploring the mechanics of both. He studied Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, where he met his wife, Hilary, and a few years later, teamed up with five other like-minded individuals to build Filbitron Systems Group, until his retirement in 2015. David's passions included: rallying, HAM radio and snowmobiling, becoming an active member in each of these clubs and organizations. He loved to share his passions with others; helping out anywhere and anyone he could, usually by building something on the fly to solve a problem. The family would also like to give a special thanks to his doctors, nurses and caregivers at Markham-Stouffville Hospital, for their exceptional and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Markham-Stouffville Hospital Foundation, mshf.on.ca. A private graveside service will take place, and a Celebration of Life to occur at a later date. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Hilary, Adrian, and Larissa, I am so sorry for your loss. Dave will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kitchener-Waterloo Rally Club.
Christina Thomlinson
Friend
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Your concern, help, and welcoming nature which you gave without question will always be in my memory. We will love you and miss you always.
Rino Zorzi
Family
