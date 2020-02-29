|
|
POWELL, David Bruce "Dave" May 12, 1961 - February 24, 2020 Peacefully, with his loving wife Jeannine at his side on Monday, February 24, 2020, Dave of East York in his 58th year. Beloved husband of Jeannine. Loving brother of Kenneth (Joan) of Toronto and Robert (Val) of Keswick. Beloved son of the late Harvey and Lois Powell. He was predeceased by his dear sister Colleen Roy. Dear uncle to Renee, Lori, Michael, Kenneth, Michelle, Adam, Jeffery and Mathew. Dave liked to build things, most importantly lasting and loving friendships. He will be greatly missed by all those that he touched. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10-11 a,m. Funeral at 11 a,m., with interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada will be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020