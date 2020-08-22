1/1
DAVID BURNS STIRLING
1928 - 2020
STIRLING, DAVID BURNS February 28, 1928 - August 12, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of our patriarch David Burns Stirling in his 93rd year. David came to Canada in 1951 and married wife Patricia (also from Scotland) in 1952, celebrating their 68th anniversary this year. His career with TD Bank began in the workshop as a talented carpenter and draftsman. Night school helped David attain the City and Guild levels in carpentry. The bank transferred David to Edmonton, Alberta (a new division) as Premises Supervisor of all bank branches in Alberta and northern British Columbia. David returned to Toronto in 1976 and was TD's representative in building the first two TD towers in Toronto. By his retirement in 1990, David was Assistant VP, Premises for TD's properties worldwide. David was an avid golfer and spent many years at his winter home, Royal Wood Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida. He will be sadly missed by his family, wife Patricia nee Trainer, son Robert (Bedsaida), daughter Deb (Paul Boucher), grandchildren Michelle, Kimberly, Christian, Mariana, and David who carries his name, sister Christine, and family in Scotland and the US. Much appreciation to Amica, Georgetown for taking wonderful care of David through his last year. He will be interred at Glen Oaks Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held when physical distancing allows. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca for online condolences. 

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
