WATSON, DAVID CARROLL May 19, 1933 – October 9, 2020 Dave died from Parkinson's Disease, leaving treasured memories with his children Karen (Kevin), Kevin, Brenda, Glen (Jamie); grandchildren Chase, Bryce and Trent Martyn; Megan and Michelle Watson; Teraleigh, Keifer, Rourke and Leah Stevenson; and former wife Judith (Snow) Watson. Predeceased by son Scott and parents Rev. Thomas A. and Lydia (Carroll) Watson. Dave was sustained by his deep Christian faith and was an active lifetime member of the United Church of Canada. For condolences and donations please go to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery website (www.etouch.ca
).