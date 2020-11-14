1/1
DAVID CARSON
CARSON, DAVID On November 9, 2020 in Georgetown, ON in his 85th year, David peacefully went to be with the Lord. He was loved by his wife Jane for 37 years and adored by his daughter Tanya (Ryan) Lee. He was the loving Grandpa of Caden and Noah and brother to Michael Carson. He was predeceased by sisters Enid, Ruth and Judith. David loved God, his family, travelling the world, the Toronto Blue Jays, and dancing along to the big bands of the 1930s and 40s. Jane and Tanya were by his side in his final days, listening to music, praying, reading, and reminiscing about wonderful family times together. David had an exciting career in Geology. He completed his Master's thesis on the geology of Mount Washington on Vancouver Island, which became his favourite place in the world. He was awarded his Ph.D. by Carleton University. He was a world wide expert in porphyry copper and travelled the world looking for deposits. He had a career with Noranda Exploration Ltd., including spending a year in Santiago, Chile. He loved what he did and after retiring from Noranda, continued working as a contractor well into his seventies. Throughout his life, David was also an active member of his community. He was involved in various organizations such as Big Brothers of Canada, The Rotary Club and Alliance Church Ministries. A service will be held when circumstances allow. In memory contributions to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be much appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
