DAVID CHRISTOPHER COOK


1975 - 2020
DAVID CHRISTOPHER COOK Obituary
COOK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 1975-2020 It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of David Cook on Monday, February 17, 2020. David was the proud, loving and much loved father of Levi, son of Bob and Betty-Jean Cook, brother to Lindsay (Damon), uncle to Sam and Toby Clarke. David also leaves behind Levi's mother, Mariana McElroy. David was a caring and considerate friend who will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society or CAMH would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Dave's online Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
