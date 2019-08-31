KILPATRICK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH Passed away suddenly at the family home in Port Bolster, ON, on August 24, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Dave Kilpatrick, son of Thomas and Doris Kilpatrick (nee Harris) (predeceased) and husband of Margaret (nee Budd). David's family members include his sister Gail, brother-in-law John, niece Karen, and nephew Kevin; his brother Paul, sister-in-law Lisa, nieces Kathleen and Doris; his sister Heather, brother-in-law Lorne, nephews Steven and Michael. David grew up in East York and spent his early adulthood there. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our brother is now at peace. Arrangements are in the care of the Forrest and Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, ON.

