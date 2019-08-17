Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID CHRISTOPHER N. VALDO. View Sign Obituary

VALDO, DAVID CHRISTOPHER N. July 18, 2019 Sadly we had to let a very brave soul leave us after a four-month valiant struggle at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. David, the loving son of Anne and Terry (deceased 2001), awesome brother of Kristin and brother-in-law of Kelly and proud uncle of Madison Schulkowsky. A Celebration of David's life will be held in Toronto, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. George's-on-the-Hill, Dundas Street West at Royal York Road, Toronto, at 12:30 p.m. All those who were blessed to know David are encouraged to join us. David made many friends at St. George's, Addus and Dramaways during his short life. A donation in David's memory to one of these organizations would be appreciated by his family instead of flowers. Dear David, the "nightmare" is over. Love you forever. Peace be with you always. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019

