GAVSIE, DAVID COLIN September 18, 1940 - September 26, 2019 Devoted son of the late Charles and Terry Gavsie. Cherished husband of Ronnie, adoring father of CJ and Libby, Jamie and Roxanne, Lorne and Zoe and besotted grandfather of Lexi, Rex, Cole, Henry, Theo, Jade and Roman. Dear brother of Edward and Linda Gavsie and Allan, Barbie and Robin Leibel. Service on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Please see benjaminspark memorialchapel.ca for details. Donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 29, 2019
