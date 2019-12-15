BISHOP, DAVID E. W. "BILL" Passed peacefully at Amica Little Lake community in Barrie on Decmeber 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Predeceased by his wife Jeanne. Loving father of Susanne Pitt, Marilyn McIlmoyle (John) and Allan (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Robbie, Torrie, Kate, Greg, James, Tyler, Kenny, Kaitlin and Alyssa. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. If desired, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the . Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019