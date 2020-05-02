JACKSON, FCIP, PMLG (ON), David Edmund Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family at his home, at the age of 92. Beloved husband for 66 years and best friend of Barbara Marie Jackson (nee Belgue). Loving father of Brian and Mary, Edmund and Cathy, and Lianne and Rudy Spencer. Cherished grandfather of Reggie, Paige, Melina, Christopher, Adam and Daniel. Brother of the late Sylvia Tennison. David's 50-year career included service with The Toronto Star, Pearl Assurance Co., IBC and Swiss Re. He was a life member of Blue Goose, a past president and longtime volunteer with Glen Andrew Community Association, as well as a senior volunteer with the Scarborough Museum. His pastimes included badminton, riding bicycle trails, tai chi, jazz music, gardening and enjoying his border collies. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a gathering to celebrate David's life once social restrictions are lifted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases would be appreciated. gmagnottafoundation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.