David Edmund JACKSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSON, FCIP, PMLG (ON), David Edmund Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family at his home, at the age of 92. Beloved husband for 66 years and best friend of Barbara Marie Jackson (nee Belgue). Loving father of Brian and Mary, Edmund and Cathy, and Lianne and Rudy Spencer. Cherished grandfather of Reggie, Paige, Melina, Christopher, Adam and Daniel. Brother of the late Sylvia Tennison. David's 50-year career included service with The Toronto Star, Pearl Assurance Co., IBC and Swiss Re. He was a life member of Blue Goose, a past president and longtime volunteer with Glen Andrew Community Association, as well as a senior volunteer with the Scarborough Museum. His pastimes included badminton, riding bicycle trails, tai chi, jazz music, gardening and enjoying his border collies. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a gathering to celebrate David's life once social restrictions are lifted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases would be appreciated. gmagnottafoundation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved