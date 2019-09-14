Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Edward Ross BAXTER. View Sign Obituary

BAXTER, David Edward Ross It is with broken hearts that the family announces the unexpected passing of David at home, at the age of 59. David leaves behind his two cherished daughters, Meghan (Jeff) and Kayla (Joe), who will lovingly and forever remember him. David also leaves behind his beloved wife Judy, sister Diana, brother John (Christine), nieces Lauren and Sue, who will all lovingly remember him. David was predeceased by his parents Ross and Savilla and brother-in-law Joe. David also leaves behind many close friends. David was an accomplished editor and will be sadly missed by many colleagues in the Commercial and Film industry. There will be a Celebration of David's life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 between 6 and 10 p.m. at the Glen Erin Inn, 1695 The Collegeway in Mississauga. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca



