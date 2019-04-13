COOK, DAVID ELLWOOD January 16, 1944 - April 9, 2019 David was born in Winsford, Cheshire, England and came to Canada as a small child. He grew up in Scarborough and was a longtime member of CUPE (retired). Beloved partner of the late Lorna Harnum. Dear brother of Kenneth (Elizabeth) and Margaret (Robert Henshall). Predeceased by his parents Victor and Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his nephews Travis and David Cook, James Henshall and niece Becky Henshall and their families. Cremation has taken place. Private interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
