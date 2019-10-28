Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Emanuel TELFER. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

TELFER, David Emanuel Sunrise April 12, 1940 Sunset October 22, 2019 Celebrated Teacher of over 50 years died peacefully at Shepherd Lodge on Tuesday October 22, 2019. David was predeceased by his parents Isis Williams and Naaman Telfer, and his wife Barbara Telfer. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Lopez. Loving Father of Cheryl Telfer-Adams and Tracey Belleau. Grandfather to Andrel and Daanish. Brother to Albert and Stanford. He will be sadly missed by his entire family, friends and all those he touched in a well lived life. Family and Friends will be received at OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.) Thursday, October 31st 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Friday, November 1st 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Global Kingdom (1250 Markham Rd.) Saturday, November 2nd 11 a.m. Interment Duffin Meadows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to the caring staff of Margaret Birch (Centenary Hospital), Shepherd Lodge and Trilogy Chartwell.



TELFER, David Emanuel Sunrise April 12, 1940 Sunset October 22, 2019 Celebrated Teacher of over 50 years died peacefully at Shepherd Lodge on Tuesday October 22, 2019. David was predeceased by his parents Isis Williams and Naaman Telfer, and his wife Barbara Telfer. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Lopez. Loving Father of Cheryl Telfer-Adams and Tracey Belleau. Grandfather to Andrel and Daanish. Brother to Albert and Stanford. He will be sadly missed by his entire family, friends and all those he touched in a well lived life. Family and Friends will be received at OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East, Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.) Thursday, October 31st 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Friday, November 1st 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Global Kingdom (1250 Markham Rd.) Saturday, November 2nd 11 a.m. Interment Duffin Meadows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to the caring staff of Margaret Birch (Centenary Hospital), Shepherd Lodge and Trilogy Chartwell. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019

