DAVID EMMETT GARDNER
GARDNER, DR. DAVID EMMETT May 4, 1928 - February 8, 2020 With the "STAY AT HOME" firmly in place, I have decided it is in all of our best interests to reschedule the celebration of life for David Gardner to Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. It will still take place at The Great Hall, Hart House, University of Toronto. Please hold the date to come and raise a glass with me and celebrate the remarkable life of my dad.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
