Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Eugenio TAVARES. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

TAVARES, David Eugenio 1929-2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of David Tavares announce his death on October 1, 2019 at home, peacefully and surrounded by LOVE. Devoted husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Carolyn (Mark), Sister Marianne rscj, Joseph (Anna) and Christopher (Norina). Proud and deeply loved grandfather of Jacqueline (Pierre), Lea, Antonia and Caitlynn, and great-grandfather of Marie. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the 'village' that looked after David – Dr. Marcia Joseph, Ana Kabigting Rexall Pharmacy, Dr. L. Klotz Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Hospital; the incredible palliative care team at Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities, especially Vana Paranthaman RN, Diane Holmlund, Chrystalla Chew, Cheryl Westlake; Sophia Miller and PSW's especially Lorraine and Annette; from the Central East LHIN, Bernice Bonsu, Gemma Russell, Michelle Morris NP, Hope Dinner RN - David would not have had such a peaceful death at home without you. PSWs from SE Health, especially Janice and Samira; for our informal caregivers and friends – Kitty, Marcia (Terry), Rosalyn (Vince): your love and endless support and prayers kept us going. Visitation at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, on Monday, October 7th, 7-9 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10 Washburn Way, Scarborough, on Tuesday, October 8th, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Barnabas Catholic Church.



TAVARES, David Eugenio 1929-2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of David Tavares announce his death on October 1, 2019 at home, peacefully and surrounded by LOVE. Devoted husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Carolyn (Mark), Sister Marianne rscj, Joseph (Anna) and Christopher (Norina). Proud and deeply loved grandfather of Jacqueline (Pierre), Lea, Antonia and Caitlynn, and great-grandfather of Marie. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the 'village' that looked after David – Dr. Marcia Joseph, Ana Kabigting Rexall Pharmacy, Dr. L. Klotz Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Hospital; the incredible palliative care team at Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities, especially Vana Paranthaman RN, Diane Holmlund, Chrystalla Chew, Cheryl Westlake; Sophia Miller and PSW's especially Lorraine and Annette; from the Central East LHIN, Bernice Bonsu, Gemma Russell, Michelle Morris NP, Hope Dinner RN - David would not have had such a peaceful death at home without you. PSWs from SE Health, especially Janice and Samira; for our informal caregivers and friends – Kitty, Marcia (Terry), Rosalyn (Vince): your love and endless support and prayers kept us going. Visitation at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, on Monday, October 7th, 7-9 p.m. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10 Washburn Way, Scarborough, on Tuesday, October 8th, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close