BALLARD, DAVID FIDDIAN Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ontario, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the age of 87. David was the beloved husband of Ann (nee Coleman), the proud and loving father of Blair (Maria) and the much missed uncle of Kelly (Charlie) and Mitch Coleman. David was born in Coventry, England and enjoyed a long career working in various aspects of the travel business: Pan American Airlines (Toronto) and Intercontinental Hotels and Orient Express while living in the U.K. A celebration of his life will be held in late March. Arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020