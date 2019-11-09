Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FRANCIS McDERMOTT. View Sign Obituary

McDERMOTT, DAVID FRANCIS January 23, 1959 - October 31, 2019 David Francis McDermott of Newmarket (formerly of Downsview), passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, in his 60th year and was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Janice Eleanor Shaver (nee Ley). Beloved father of his twins Corrina Jean (Jeremy) and Alissa Francis and daughter Jessika Ley. Proud grandfather of Keith. Son of the late Joseph Francis McDermott and Theresa Marie (nee O'Quinn) McDermott and sister Donna Noell. He is survived by his friend Nancy Kerr and his sister Darlene Martin. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences are welcome at

McDERMOTT, DAVID FRANCIS January 23, 1959 - October 31, 2019 David Francis McDermott of Newmarket (formerly of Downsview), passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, in his 60th year and was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Janice Eleanor Shaver (nee Ley). Beloved father of his twins Corrina Jean (Jeremy) and Alissa Francis and daughter Jessika Ley. Proud grandfather of Keith. Son of the late Joseph Francis McDermott and Theresa Marie (nee O'Quinn) McDermott and sister Donna Noell. He is survived by his friend Nancy Kerr and his sister Darlene Martin. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences are welcome at www.roadhouseandrose.com Your girls say "see you soon", you always said that to them. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close