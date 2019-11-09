McDERMOTT, DAVID FRANCIS January 23, 1959 - October 31, 2019 David Francis McDermott of Newmarket (formerly of Downsview), passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, in his 60th year and was preceded in death by his wife and best friend Janice Eleanor Shaver (nee Ley). Beloved father of his twins Corrina Jean (Jeremy) and Alissa Francis and daughter Jessika Ley. Proud grandfather of Keith. Son of the late Joseph Francis McDermott and Theresa Marie (nee O'Quinn) McDermott and sister Donna Noell. He is survived by his friend Nancy Kerr and his sister Darlene Martin. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences are welcome at www.roadhouseandrose.com Your girls say "see you soon", you always said that to them.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019