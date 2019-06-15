Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FRANK BARBOUR. View Sign Obituary

BARBOUR, DAVID FRANK Peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home, with his family. David Barbour, in his 92nd year, was the beloved husband of the late Elinor Barbour and after her demise, married Marjorie Hillis. David was the loving father of Gail Wood (the late Dan Steeves), Joyce Barbour (Allan Cameron), Ruth Barbour (Doug Jackson), Carol Barbour and Joan Barbour (Gary Nelson) and adoring grandfather of Colin Cameron and Dylan and Marley Turner. David was predeceased by his sister Mildred Buchannan. The family would like to thank Doctor Laura Daly and her amazing nursing staff and all of David's team for allowing him to remain and pass at home. Friends are invited to MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, 5399 Wellington Rd., 52, Erin, on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 83 Trafalgar Rd. N., Hillsburgh, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Coningsby Cemetery. Donations in David's memory can be made to the . Cards will be available at the funeral home or you can send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamily

