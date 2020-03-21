Home

RUDGE, DAVID FRANK David Frank Rudge, born in Toronto, passed peacefully the morning of March 13, 2020, at the age of 78, at Villages of Sandalwood Park. Frank leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Donna. Dear father to his daughter Dale (Jim), his son David (Tracey) and his son Douglas (Suzanne). Loving Grandpa to Jessica, Krystin, Jeffrey, Kayla, Emily and William. He will be missed by brother Paul (Ellie) and sister Isabel. Frank was predecesed by his parents William and Constance Rudge and his sister Anne Rudge. There will be a small informal gathering of family at later date. Frank will be interred at Meadowvale Cemetery at 7732 Mavis Road, Brampton, Ontario. Friends and family planning an expression of rememberance are asked to consider a donation to Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
