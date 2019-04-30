Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FRANKLIN WITHERSPOON. View Sign Obituary

WITHERSPOON, DAVID FRANKLIN December 27, 1923 – April 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on April 25, 2019, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Erna (Klassen) for 65 years and father of John (Rebecca), Rob (Carol), Mary and Jamie (Lisa). Proud grandfather of Samuel (Amy), Luke (Caroline), Rachel (Travis), Emily, Jacob, Anna, Sarah, Ben, Jessie, Julia and Matthew. Great-grandfather to Harriette, Thomas and Alice. Much loved brother of Mary Wallace and the late Nancy Richard. David was born in Toronto and enjoyed summers on his uncles' farms near Woodbridge. He joined the RCAF during World War II and served as bomb aimer on a Lancaster bomber crew stationed in the United Kingdom. He saw action dropping food to the Dutch in German occupied Holland. After the war, David attended the Ontario Agricultural College (OAC) graduating in 1950 with a degree in agricultural engineering. He completed his M.Sc. at Michigan State University followed by studies at the Hydraulic Institute in Delft, Netherlands. David was an assistant professor in Department of Engineering at OAC before moving to Cornwall to become the director of the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Study Office with Environment Canada. He was a Canadian representative on the International Joint Commission for many years and responsible for coordinating water levels on the Great Lakes until his retirement in 1986. David was an avid sailor, curler, runner, cyclist and gardener, a long-term member of the Stormont Yacht Club and an honourary life member of the Cornwall Curling Club. He enjoyed applying his systematic approach to the analysis of curling draws and sailing race strategy. David loved spending time with his family and was blessed to have his birthday near Christmas with all of his family there to celebrate. He enjoyed time at his eldest son's cottage in Haliburton where extended family would assemble for the annual "Cousins' Weekend" reunion. David had a keen interest in the lives of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed discussing hydraulic theory with the next generation of engineers. David and Erna were avid explorers first camping with family across Canada and the United Kingdom then exploring the world during David's retirement years. For over a decade they spent March on Spain's Costa del Sol with the many friends from eastern Ontario and beyond who wintered there. David cultivated a large circle of friends over the course of his life and enjoyed nothing more than conversation over a glass of wine and a good meal. His family was grateful for the opportunity to spend time with David during his final days at the Heart Institute. The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who supported David in his final journey including the Cornwall Community Hospital, EMS and the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Lawrence River Institute would be appreciated (

