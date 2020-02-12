Home

Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Messiah
240 Avenue Road
Toronto, ON
View Map
DAVID FREDERICK BRADLEY


1928 - 2020
DAVID FREDERICK BRADLEY Obituary
BRADLEY, DAVID FREDERICK January 31, 1928 - February 9, 2020 Passed away from dementia at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (nee Wood). Father to Susan, grandfather to Luke and Taylor, Brother to Edwin and Allen, Brother-in-law to Bubs, Pearl and Bon. Uncle Dave to Gary and the entire family. He will also be missed by longtime friends and neighbours. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Messiah and served many years with Scouts Canada. At David's request, private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Church of the Messiah, 240 Avenue Road, Toronto, Ontario. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -